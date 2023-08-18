(FOX40.COM) — UC Davis opened its new 19-acre student housing neighborhood on Wednesday.

The university’s Orchard Park neighborhood has 1,500 beds in apartments and is located on the northwest corner of campus. According to the university, Orchard Park is part of a $330 million construction program built following an agreement with the city of Davis and Yolo County to provide more campus housing.

Students will begin moving to Orchard Park on Sept. 5.

“The city wants to congratulate UC Davis on the grand opening of Orchard Park,” Davis Vice Mayor Josh Chapman said in a statement. “This is a great example of our joint collaboration and commitment to meet the housing needs of students, and exceeds the milestone set in the 2018 MOU to provide 15,000 student beds on campus.”

Orchard Park is composed of 11 four-story residential buildings and two community centers with fitness, study and meeting spaces.

It offers 189 two-bedroom apartments for students with families and 1,100 bed leases for single students in studio, two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments.

The neighborhood also features a children’s play area and bike and pedestrian paths.

Orchard Park replaces a 200-apartment complex of the same name for students with families that closed in 2015 after 51 years of operation.

With the opening of Orchard Park, UC Davis has opened more than 6,500 new apartments and residence halls since 2017, the university said. Officials said the university exceeded the goal set in 2018 of opening 15,000 campus beds for students.

Aggie Square in Sacramento is currently under construction and is expected to provide 250 beds. The project, which broke ground in February 2016, is expected to open in fall 2025.

Two other housing projects are in the early planning stages in the Segundo and West Village areas in Davis, which will bring about 1,000 beds, according to the university.