(FOX40.COM) — The UC Davis Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the rape of a woman on the university’s campus.

Police said that on Sept. 28 a woman was walking on the bike trail near Kleiber Hall and Sprocket Bikeway around 7:30 p.m. when she was approached by the suspect.

The man pulled her into bushes near Mann Laboratory where she was thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted.

The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction. The man is described as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall, has a dark complexion, with short dark hair and was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants.

Campus police were contacted by the Santa Rosa Police Department on Wednesday about the assault and began their investigation after the assault was determined to have occurred on campus.