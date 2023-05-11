(KTXL) — The Whole Earth Festival is returning to the UC Davis Campus on Mother’s Day weekend.

The festival will run Friday to Sunday and will feature live music, arts and food vendors at the UC Davis Quad.

The free, three-day event is family-friendly and it aims to be a substance and zero-waste event, according to its website.

Here are the hours for the three-day event:

•Friday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

•Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

•Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will have two stages on each side of the quad. The east side of the squad will have the Quad Stage, which is the largest of the two and hosts the opening and closing ceremonies along with the music headliners.

The Cedar Stage is on the west side of the quad and houses a number of performances in an intimate setting at the festival, according to the event’s website. The stage will feature performances from a variety of genres such as spoken word to EDM.

The event will feature 18 food and drink vendors, seven service booths and hundreds of arts and crafts booths.

According to the event’s map, there will be areas for kids, art, education and an experimental space.

Tap here for a map and schedule of the event.