(KTXL) — The city of Davis announced on Friday that a vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday for a Davis man that was found dead in Central Park on Thursday.

The vigil for 50-year-old David Breaux will be hosted by the Davis Phoenix Coalition at Compassion Corner located at the corner of 3rd Street and C Street.

Breaux’s body was found at Central Park on Thursday after police received a call around 11:20 a.m. about a person at the park who was unresponsive.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Those with information about Breaux’s death can call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email policeweb@cityofdavis.org.