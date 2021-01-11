Davis community remembers beloved officer killed in 2019

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of Davis police officer Natalie Corona’s death.

Corona was killed in an ambush while responding to a three-car crash in 2019.

Although an in-person memorial was not planned due to the pandemic, that didn’t stop some people from paying tribute at the Davis Police Department.

Richard Lamb brought his grandson Brayden Foster along to pay their respects.

“This is our first time,” Lamb told FOX40.

Lamb said Corona used to bag their groceries at the Woodland Raley’s and her father coached Brayden in boxing. Lamb said her death didn’t feel like it happened two years ago.

“It felt like it was just last night. It’s tough,” Lamb said.

Closer into town, more flowers laid on the bench dedicated to Corona.

Davis police lieutenant Paul Doroshov and other law enforcement officials paid their respect at Corona’s gravesite in Arbuckle.

“She was an amazing person which I think was the foundation for being an amazing officer,” Doroshov told FOX40.

Women of law enforcement from across the country honored Corona with a tribute image of her.

“I think it was amazing. Definitely inspiring to women in law enforcement which is what we hope Natalie’s life will be, which is an inspiration,” Doroshov said.

Lamb and others told FOX40 that Corona will never be forgotten and her legacy will carry on.

“No matter how much evil is out there, there is a lot more good,” Lamb said

Although there is no public celebration for Corona’s life being held because of the pandemic, Davis police do encourage people to go pay her memorial a visit.