Davis extending eviction moratorium, Steinberg supports idea for Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the pandemic began, millions across the state were suddenly unsure of how they would pay their rents and mortgages.

“Right now, we’re having folks having to choose between paying for food and paying for rent,” said César Aguirre with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Sacramento.

That’s why community groups like ACCE fought for moratoriums on evictions in cities across the state.

They succeeded in cities like Sacramento, Davis, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova.

However, now, in many jurisdictions that moratorium is set to expire on June 1.

“What we’re calling for is an extension of that moratorium to give folks the relief that they need and to give us the relief that we need as well to stay in our homes,” Aguirre explained.

This week, the city of Davis announced it will extend its eviction moratorium through June.

Late Thursday, a spokesperson for Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced he too supports extending the city’s moratorium.

However, details about the length of the extensions are still unclear.

“And even before the pandemic started we had plenty of folks who were rent-burdened, meaning that they were paying more than 30% of their income into rent,” Aguirre told FOX40.

Meanwhile, Aguirre said his group will continue to fight for rent forgiveness and not just rent deferral.

“We don’t think it’s fair that folks are going to be held in debt for the times that they were just completely out of work,” he said.