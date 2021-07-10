Davis Fire: 15 people displaced after fire burns apartment building, 2 firefighters injured

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Fifteen people are without a home after an apartment building burned early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Sun Tree Apartments on F Street in Davis around 3:43 a.m., according to city officials.

Two firefighters were hurt while putting out the fire and were treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

The owners of the apartment complex is helping displaced residents find alternative housing.

No residents were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.