Davis High School students evacuated due to potential gas leak

The Latest – Wednesday, Feb. 23

11:50 a.m.

The Davis Fire Department said first responders found the source of the gas leak on the roof near the school’s HVAC system. Fire officials said gas had leaked into the utility room below.

Pacific Gas and Electric crew members worked with first responders to make sure the school was safe for students to return to class.

The evacuation has since been lifted.

Original story below:

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Students at Davis High School were evacuated Wednesday due to a potential gas leak.

According to Davis police, reports of a potential gas leak came in just before 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for the district said fire personnel are on scene, and all students are currently safe but have been evacuated until the situation is resolved.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.