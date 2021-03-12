Davis police: 2 people arrested for drugs, potential EDD fraud and auto theft

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are behind bars in Yolo County after a probation search uncovered drugs, unemployment fraud and stolen cars, according to Davis police.

Police say it’s too early to say how big the unemployment fraud is but they recommend people check their accounts.

An Infiniti and Lexus being impounded by Davis police gives a glimpse into what could be a potentially large fraud investigation.

Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov says their investigation suggests the luxury cars were bought with fraud money.

“These are cars we know because we found them, but who knows if they moved other cars along the way,” said.

Doroshov says they originally went to the apartment complex on Sycamore Lane Thursday evening for a probation search for potential Fentanyl, which they say was there along with plenty more.

“We found a lot of evidence of fraud, EBT and EDD fraud, checks and IDs,” Doroshov said.

Davis police say they arrested 33-year-old Robert Willis and 29-year-old Kayla Wright on suspicion of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute, auto theft, conspiracy and various fraud charges.

Thursday’s incident is the latest EDD fraud case. California confirmed earlier this year that at least $11 billion was paid out in fraudulent claims.

The impact of this incident is unknown says Doroshov.

“It’s still unknown because there are so many identities and so many checks, we’ll have to do a lot more investigating to find out what the damage is,” Doroshov said.

In the meantime, Doroshove asks people to check their finances.

“If you have been a victim of identity theft then you should definitely report it and it’s a good idea to check your credit record once in a while to see what is on there,” Doroshov said.

He says this could be the tip of the iceberg.

Davis police will be meeting with the district attorney’s office to see how the operation goes.