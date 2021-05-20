Davis police arrest man suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of meat from store

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Davis police arrested a man who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of meat from a business.

According to police, 25-year-old Joseph Arthur Lopez broke into three businesses between May 17 and 18 but did not steal anything from the first two businesses.

Lopez allegedly stole $960 worth of meat, a key to the business and wine from Davis Co-Op, the third store police say he broke into during that evening.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov says he has never seen anything like this.

“It is really odd,” he told FOX40. “Usually people grab cash and more valuable items, maybe computers.

Doroshov said the stolen meat was “all-organic and grass-fed. It was higher-end stuff.”

Lopez was arrested at his apartment near the Davis Co-Op on G Street.

He also had a previous burglary warrant.

Doroshov told FOX40 they asked why Lopez did this, but said they “couldn’t get a straight answer.”