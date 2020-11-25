Davis Police Department investigating string of bike shop burglaries

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — While Davis may have a reputation as “The City of Bicycles,” the police department is currently investigating a string of burglaries involving bike shops in the downtown area.

There are estimates that one in five residents in Davis ride a bike to work. It’s even been dubbed Bike City, USA, by several organizations over the years.

In 1967, it was the first city to install dedicated bicycle lanes, and now has over a hundred miles of bike trails and streets that are bike-friendly.

That means it’s populated by bicycle shops, including several in the downtown area.

Over the last 20 days, three shops have been the targets of burglaries.

Ken’s Bike and Ski on G Street was hit twice, as was Freewheeler Bicycle Center on 2nd Street. Apex Cycle and Service on E Street was also broken into.

The reason for the rash of bike burglaries: bicycling has boomed since the pandemic, with more people seeking safe ways to exercise during lockdowns.

“It’s absolutely correct there’s a large demand for bicycles,” said Lt. Arturo Camacho with the Davis Police Department.

Kevin Hein, co-owner of Freewheeler Bicycle Center, confirmed that bikes are more popular than ever.

“The bike business is up,” he said. “So, bikes have been a hot commodity and they’ve been hard to get.”

Hein told FOX40 expensive road bikes were taken at each of the locations. Two Sundays ago, his shop was first broken into.

“They stole one road bike around $2,500, and they came back Thursday and stole two new bikes and one used bike — all in the $2,000 to $3,000 price range,” Hein told FOX40.

Hein said the second time they took more time to shop around, bypassing less expensive models.

“The city of Davis is known for its bicycle shops, its specialty items and its very high-priced items that are offered here,” Lt. Camacho said.

Which is why Hein suspects the rash of bicycle burglaries are not a coincidence.

“It has to be connected and it seems logical that it’s some type of group doing this,” he said.

A concern for the bike shops is that downtown Davis is unusually quiet now that restaurants and bars are locked down and closed, making for fewer witnesses that might deter a break-in.

The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

“If you ever feel there is a suspicious bike being offered someplace, those are cases we do look into. We do have the identifying serial numbers on most of these bikes,” Lt. Camacho said.

Hein said he’s upgrading security and installing security cameras as a result of the break-ins.

The Davis Police Department said it has a specialty unit investigating the case, and has reached out to downtown merchants in an effort to implement security and information sharing strategies.