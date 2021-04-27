Davis police: Homeless woman ‘badly and violently beaten’ near Nugget Market

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police say a homeless woman was “violently beaten” Tuesday morning and left with serious injuries to her face and head.

Officers found the 59-year-old woman near Chiles Road and Mace Boulevard by the Nugget Market after responding to reports of an assault.

According to police, multiple people tried to stop the suspect from beating the woman, and they eventually detained him while officers arrived at the scene.

Police say the suspect, identified as Joseph Granken, also allegedly assaulted one of the people who tried protecting the woman.

Due to her injuries, the woman was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Granken was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and booked into the Yolo County Jail, according to police.

Davis police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its Investigations Unit at 530-747-5400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.