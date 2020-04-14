Davis police implore students to stay at home ahead of canceled Picnic Day

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Picnic Day began as an annual open house at the University of California, Davis, but it has grown to be one of the largest student-run events in the nation, drawing more than 50,000 visitors.

But with the coronavirus pandemic upon us, Picnic Day was canceled.

Still, police are concerned that college students will ignore the shelter-in-place order and party anyway.

“We’re really asking people don’t do this, be patient. And we understand that young people really have a desire to gather, and I feel it too, but please be patient and, you know, this could be a matter of life and death,” said Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.

Historically, Picnic Day in Davis has always attracted outsiders.

“And now we’re mixing people from multiple cities, multiple counties,” Deputy Doroshov said. “And if there is infections, then those infections are going to travel very far and wide.”

And police have good reason to worry.

Since the county’s shelter-in-place order was issued, Davis officers say they have received 34 calls for service regarding large parties or gatherings. Just over Easter weekend, police handled 14 calls throughout the city regarding parties.

Conor Calvert’s was one of them.

“We have totally been trying to abide by the social distancing, even in my backyard. I’ve set up chairs, kind of like spread out,” Calvert, a UC Davis viticulture and enology student, told FOX40.

So when police showed up to his house Friday, Calvert, along with his guests, were surprised.

“The cops came into the gate and were like shouting and yelling at us,” said psychology and political science student Noah Ameur.

“He’s like, ‘Have you not watched the news? It’s a national pandemic. It’s a county/state order,’” Calvert said.

Calvert said there were between 10 to 15 people there but he immediately ended the festivities and apologized to the police.

“‘What do you want me to do? Like what can I do? I don’t want this to be an issue,’” he recalled saying to an officer. “He’s like, ‘Shut it all down.’ I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’”

He said he was not cited for the gathering but instead for the noise, receiving a $200 ticket and notice to appear in court.

“I totally respect why everyone’s on edge but at the same time, I really feel like there’s some point where mental health has to take an importance over what’s going on,” Calvert said.

The Davis Police Department plans to issue health citations to those who do not follow the order. That could come with a $1,000 fine and up to one year of jail time.