Davis police investigate felony hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police say they are investigating a felony hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured Tuesday morning.

Just before noon, a lime green Volkswagen Beetle struck a bicyclist on 3rd and D streets, according to the Davis Police Department. The driver left the cyclist behind and drove away from the scene.

Police say an ambulance took the bicyclist to a Sacramento hospital.

Investigators are now trying to find the driver, who was in his 20s or 30s and had a dark, short buzz cut.

The Beetle may have had yellow paper plates with “Cal Motors” in red font.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 and reference case number 20-4503.