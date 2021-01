FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) -- With the state extending the stay-at-home order, at least one local business owner is finding a unique way to stay open.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for coming in for your interview today,” said Michael Donoho, the owner of The Waffle Experience in Folsom.

Donoho is masked and there are signs to remind people of safety guidelines, along with hand sanitation stands on both sides of the front door.

"Enjoy your training-dining experience," Donoho said. “Please feel free to come back and interview with us again.”

With businesses now facing another extension of the state’s stay at home order, those who haven’t closed yet are on the brink.

“I’ve lost almost $3 million in total sales between two restaurants,” Donoho explained.

Donoho has restaurants in Folsom and Natomas. He says in addition to lost revenue from those locations, he’s lost a percentage of revenue from 22 other franchise restaurants.

“We love and we have a passion, industries in the small businesses. So, we do it on our own. And that’s the catalyst. We’re being stuck between a rock and a hard place and the government shutting us down, and we don’t have any out other than to go against these orders,” Donoho said.