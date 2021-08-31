Davis Police: Man arrested after strangling resident during burglary attempt

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A Davis man was arrested after police say he broke into someone’s home and strangled a resident there during an attempted burglary.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday of a burglary in progress at the Davis Creek Mobile Home Park. While responding, they also received reports that the alleged burglar, 54-year-old John Zivkovich of Davis, was in the midst of an altercation with the resident of that home.

During the fight Zivkovich strangled the suspect, causing “injury and a complaint of pain,” according to officials. The resident was able to secure Zivkovich until sheriff’s deputies and Davis police officers arrived.

Zivkovich was arrested for burglary, assault upon a person likely to produce serious bodily injury or death, and for an outstanding Placer County warrant.