Davis police: Man arrested for shooting into air outside of apartment complex

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Davis man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting into the air outside of an apartment complex and driving while pointing a gun out of the car.

Police said they received several reports just after 6:30 a.m. that a man was pointing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Alhambra Drive and Mace Boulevard. According to reports, the man had shot into the air.

Davis police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ramiro Juarez. Officers later learned Juarez may have also been driving around while pointing the gun outside.

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm.