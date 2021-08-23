Davis Police: Man dies after car crashes into tree

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Monday morning after his car crashed into a tree in Davis.

A passerby alerted Davis police officers at 8:45 a.m. about a Toyota sedan that was near some trees in the area of Mace and Covell boulevards

When officers arrived, they found a male driver in his 20s inside the car dead.

Investigators said, based on preliminary evidence, the man was driving north on Mace Boulevard when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

No additional information about the driver was released.

This story is developing.

