Davis police search for man suspected of assaulting host at party

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested Thursday as suspects in a felony assault that occurred Tuesday, according to Davis police.

Police say the assault happened around 6:30 a.m. on K Street near 3rd Street. The three suspects were at a home as guests for a party when several guests got into an altercation with the host.

According to police, the altercation escalated and the three suspects began to beat the host with an aluminum bat and steel pipe, while another kicked the victim. Police say the victim suffered various hits to the head and body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

Police say they arrested 28-year-old Norma Gentry and 27-year-old Jose Alex Rodriguez.

Officials say they are searching for a third suspect who they identified as 23-year-old Dominique Krogstad.

If you have seen Krogstad, call police at 530-747-5400