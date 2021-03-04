Davis police searching for attempted sexual assault suspect who got into woman’s apartment

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Davis police say a man is suspected of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her apartment.

The victim was in her apartment on Drew Circle near Greek Court Thursday around 10 a.m. when she saw a person near her rear sliding glass door who was asking for some water, according to police.

When the woman returned from her bedroom with a face covering, police say the suspect had made his way inside and attempted to pull her into a bedroom.

She screamed and was able to push him out before he ran off.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 40s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police say he has no facial hair, was wearing a black head covering and black sweatshirt, and was carrying a maroon water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.