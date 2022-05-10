DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday evening.

Police said a man entered and robbed Banner Bank on F Street near Fourth Street around 5 p.m. He was reportedly last seen walking northbound on F Street.

Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the robber.

Police said he is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie and jeans. He also had piercings on both ears and was carrying a dark backpack with a light-colored design that appears to be a palm tree.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-747-5400.