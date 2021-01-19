Davis police searching for man after $3,000 theft at Schilling Robotics

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole $3,000 worth of tools from Shilling Robotics on Jan. 9.

Police received an online report on Jan. 14 about the theft at 201 Cousteau Place. The man was captured on security footage entering the property around 5:04 p.m.

The man appears to be a heavy-set white male, approximately 5’8″ to 6 feet in height. He was wearing a red and black beanie, a dark-colored scarf wrapped around his face and neck, a black jersey-style shirt with the numbers “786,” blue jeans and work-style boots.

If anyone has further information, they may call 530-747-5400.