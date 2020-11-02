Davis police searching for man caught on video trying to break into home

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are hoping someone recognizes the man seen on surveillance video trying to break into a home Sunday morning.

Police say the man tried to break into a home on Madrid Court but after not being able to get in, the man tried to unscrew the surveillance camera — that’s where the video ends.

“You don’t have all the privacy that you would have if you just had one neighbor over your back fence,” neighbor Danny Maurantonio said.

Maurantonio says he wasn’t home during the attempted break-in, but does say his home, along with others on his side of the road, are along Greenbelt Trail.

Neighbors only have a fence to keep people out.

In the past, he says there was a spot where transients liked to camp.

As for the surveillance video, FOX40 spoke with the man at the home. He says no one was there at the time and that the house is currently being renovated.

Maurantonio, who has lived in the area for 15 years, says while homeless people have helped themselves to another neighbor’s pool, he does not believe the incident is part of any type of growing crime issue in his area.

“He’s got a pool and I know he had at least one incident where somebody was using his pool, but more as a bathtub than a swimming pool,” Maurantonio said.