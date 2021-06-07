Davis Police: Two arrested for stolen drugs, EDD cards

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two were arrested after Davis police say they found drugs and stolen items, including Employment Development Department cards and a handgun, on Sunday evening.

According to the Davis Police Department, one of their officers stopped a gray Honda on 2nd Street around 6:15 p.m., where they found suspected methamphetamine in the car.

Police say officers searched the car and found a stolen 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, over 90 grams of methamphetamine, stolen mail and mailbox keys. They also found state EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 people in four counties.

One of the occupants was on probation for identity theft, according to Davis police.

The occupants, 43-year-old Deborah Benegar of Fairfield and 25-year-old Rheanna Gomez of Davis, were arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail.