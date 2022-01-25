Davis Police: Two suspects arrested in CVS cosmetics thefts

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police said two of four suspects were arrested in connection to thefts at local CVS Pharmacy stores.

On Nov. 28, four people filled duffle bags and 50-gallon bags with stolen cosmetics and personal care items from the CVS Pharmacy on East Covell Boulevard, police reported. Investigators say around $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Around 20 minutes later, police said the same group hit a CVS Pharmacy on West Covell Boulevard. They ran away with $5,000 worth of merchandise as a manager tried to confront them.

Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov told FOX40 investigators believed the thefts were well-orchestrated, which suggested there was some level of planning and conspiring.

Around the same time, the Davis Police Department said there was also a theft at a Safeway around the corner. The thieves posed as customers to get a clerk to unlock the high-end liquor section. Police said they ran off with thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.

Last week, detectives said they arrested two women in connection to the CVS thefts. Diamon Russell, 22, was arrested at her home in Suisun City. Destiny Gates, 21, was arrested at her Davis apartment, where police said they found large amounts of beauty products, cosmetics and other items that appeared to be stolen.

Both women were booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft with the intent to sell, grand theft and conspiracy. Gates was also charged on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.