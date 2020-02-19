Davis puts together team to fix potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- The city of Davis has a new approach to help fix a very common problem.

Potholes in roads can be a bother no matter where you live but now in Davis, there is a team for that.

When a citizen reports a pothole, the team fixes it and, more than likely, all the potholes nearby.

Public Works Director Stan Gryczko said it’s a more efficient way of tackling the problem.

“The proactive part is really what's different about this in that we're doing the whole segment versus just hopping around town and doing that and then leaving,” he told FOX40.

On Tuesday, the crew worked on K Street near downtown.

Before the program began back in December, the city would receive about five to 10 requests a week to fill in potholes. Now, with word spreading about the team, it gets around 55 requests a week.

Residents like Bonnie Mintun say they appreciate what’s being done.

“It’s actually such common sense and it’s welcome,” Mintun said.

“It’s a very visible aspect of their life, so it’s very satisfying for us and the team to be able to, in some way, address that,” Gryczko said.

People living in Davis can report a pothole they would like addressed either by calling the city at 530-757-5686, sending an email to pwweb@cityofdavis.org or going online.