Davis reports first known case of P.1 coronavirus variant

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County has reported its first known case of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant that was first detected in travelers from Brazil.

Davis officials say the local adult resident who tested positive for the P.1 variant was not vaccinated when they fell ill. They are now in isolation and contact tracing has started to track down anyone they may have interacted with.

Healthy Davis Together and the UC Davis Genome Center confirmed the existence of the variant in the county.

This is the third confirmed variant in Davis, according to health officials. The B.1.1.7 variant, or the UK variant, was first detected back in February. On April 6, officials confirmed the B.1.351 variant, which originated from South Africa, had been discovered in Davis.

All three variants are known to spread more easily between people.

California has reported 41 cases of the P.1 variant of the coronavirus.

“The detection of another highly transmissible variant is concerning, especially as things begin to open up again and more people are out and about,” said Yolo County Health Officer Aimee Sisson. “It’s as important as ever to adhere to public health measures, including masking, physical distancing and regular testing, to keep the transmission of the virus as low as possible while we accelerate our vaccination efforts.”

Just this week, Yolo County expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older.