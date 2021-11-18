Davis Senior High School girls water polo team heads to championship after quadruple overtime win

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Senior High School girls water polo team will be playing against the No. 1 seed in the Championship water polo game after winning Thursday in a quadruple overtime game.

“I honestly didn’t know we were gonna win it halfway through there. It’s kind of hard to process right now,” player Maddie Walker said. “There was so many ups and downs. I mean it was back and forth the entire game.”

The Lady Blue Devils took down Soquel 9-8 in quadruple overtime and will now face Miramonte on Saturday. Davis has already played them three times this season and is 0-3 against them.

“I just feel energized. I feel like we’ve worked so hard. We came this far. We can totally win this next game. I believe in our team. We have a lot of moxie. We got this; we can pound them,” player Malaya Wright said.

“We’ve had a lot of success but we haven’t gotten to this point yet. What you saw out there was a lot of years that a lot of girls have played together, and it pays off,” Head Coach Doug Wright said. “They just trust each other to make a pass, take a shot. So, yeah, super exciting.”

Thursday’s game-winning goal had Coach Doug Wright in tears, for obvious reasons, but also because of the player who scored it: his very own daughter, Malaya Wright.

“I feel like I’ve earned the right to say that was my kid,” Doug Wright said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just scored the game-winning goal. Let’s go!’ When I score, I always look at him saying, ‘me, I did it.’ I am your daughter, but it is always nice to see his face cheering me on knowing he is on my side,” Malaya Wright said. “And it is a good feeling.”

The Blue Devils will be riding those good feelings into the finals on Saturday.