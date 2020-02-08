Davis teen killed by brother in apparent accidental shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Davis High School students and staff are dealing with the tragic death of a senior who was killed in an apparent shooting Thursday afternoon.

A crisis team was dispatched to the school after the Yolo County coroner confirmed the death of 19-year-old Jerred Vargas.

Residents at the Tuscany Villas Apartments on East 8th Street heard yelling and screaming as an ambulance and police arrived on the scene.

One witness told FOX40 the victim had a wound to the chest.

“Ambulance rushed a 19-year-old male victim to the UC Davis Medical Center, where they tried to save him but, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries last night,” Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said.

Police said the call came in as a victim who had been accidentally shot by his brother. Neighbors say Vargas lived with a younger brother.

“The person that was on the other side of the gun, essentially, is cooperating with the investigation,” Doroshov said. “We don’t have anybody in custody. The family has been cooperative.”

An article in the Davis Enterprise newspaper outlines the circumstances of what appears to be an accidental shooting.

The Davis Joint Unified School District activated its crisis response plan as soon as it learned that Vargas died.

“This is a terrible day for Davis Senior High School,” district spokeswoman Maria Clayton said. “They have counselors at the school immediately talking to staff, making sure they have the right information, know what words to say to students that are age-appropriate.”

Vargas started in the district at an eighth grader and the district says teachers are often affected by such deaths as well. It is likely that his younger brother also attended a school in the district.

“It’s just a tragic event all the way around,” Doroshov said. "It's horrible."

Detectives are still investigating the incident.