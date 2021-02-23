Davis theater company goes virtual as Yolo County moves to red tier

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – As Yolo County moves to the less restrictive red tier, a musical theater company in Davis is struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Steve and Jan Isaacson founded the Davis Musical Theater Company 37 years ago.

Their passion and its history are hung up and sorted over every square inch of their home away from home.

But all the props and costumes are a backdrop to the real stars of the show the past year: technology and creativity.

With the pandemic taking away live audiences, the theater went virtual.

Live shows are performed by actors at home with musical numbers performed on stage, one actor at a time, then spliced together through the magic of editing.

“(Steve) didn’t feel comfortable charging because he was new with the editing,” Jan Isaacson explained.

But the Isaacsons said their small-business loan of $100,000 is running out, meaning the fate of the Davis Musical Theater Company is uncertain.

“Rent is $11,000 a month,” Steve Isaacson explained.

Unlike movie theaters, indoor live-action theater is not coming back to Yolo County Wednesday under the state’s coronavirus red tier.

Beginning in March, the Davis Musical Theater Company will sell virtual tickets to shows.

“If we if we don’t get at least 500 people to see each show, or even 600 to 700 people to see it, it’s not good,” Jan Isaacson said.