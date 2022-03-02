DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the opening night for the Davis Musical Theater Company’s newest play.

But about a year ago, the company was struggling, like so many others, because no audience meant no ticket sales. Soon, however, there will be actors showing their smiles and all the facial expressions that come with putting on a show.

With no more requirements for masks indoors in Yolo County, the opening night of “Urinetown”, a play set in a dystopian future, will showcase, not just talent, but the faces of those performing.

“Not being able to project our voices, feeling like you are almost going to hyperventilate when you are singing and performing,” explained performer Paul Mollitt.

Mollitt moved to Davis from the United Kingdom a few months ago and is looking forward to performing without a mask.

“Practiced briefly without them and it’s such a different feeling altogether,” Mollitt said.

With faces now being seen, music director Kyle Jackson said the company has more tools for their performance.

“How they shape a vowel with their mouth, how they lean into it with their face, those are things that we get to think about a little bit more now that the masks are coming off,” Jackson explained.

During Wednesday night’s rehearsal, some actors kept their masks on which is a decision by theater cofounder Steve Isaacson.

“We are still being very cautious,” Isaacson said.

But during live shows, most actors won’t be wearing a mask.

After barely surviving the pandemic financially, Isaacson said he wants everyone involved to stay comfortable the way they chose, and he along with others are just happy to have the opportunity to put on a live show.

“It is remarkable that we got to this,” Isaacson said. “We ended up getting a large shuttered venue operators grant and if we didn’t get that we would have been out of business.”

A year ago, the theater group could only do virtual performances that needed extensive editing.

But with Friday’s opening, they hope for a closer return to normal.

“We are going to have so much more interaction with the audience, with them being able to see our faces and see all that emotion we are playing to them. It’s just going to be a lot of fun. They are going to get a lot out of it and that means we’ll get a lot back from them,” explained theater board president and performer Dannette Vassar.

All audience members will have to wear a mask inside the theater here along with proving vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test.

For those who would like more information about the show, tap or click here.