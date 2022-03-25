SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — No negotiations, no deals reached and no classes for tens of thousands of Sacramento students for the third straight day.

More than 70 Sacramento City Unified campuses will remain closed for instruction as teachers and staff return to the picket lines to send a message to district leaders.

Demonstrators marched in front of the Sacramento County Office of Education on Thursday.

For Friday, they are set to gather at Cesar Chavez Plaza, across from City Hall, for a rally and march starting at 11 a.m.

“Today we are marching through downtown streets,” said David Fisher, the president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and a second grade teacher. “But, if we don’t see some serious movement at the bargaining table, watch for us to move our community outreach door-to-door among voters and parents in these board members’ districts.”

Strike day #3 is underway. Within the last hour, Sac City teachers and staff members returned to the picket lines in front of Washington Elementary School. @SacTeachers @seiu1021 pic.twitter.com/1jeEKS6WBD — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 25, 2022

SCTA and SEIU Local 1021 unions are demanding the Sacramento City Unified School District agree to a contract that provides wage increases to account for inflation, removes proposed changes to employee health care plans, and comes up with a proposal to resolve staffing shortages.

Teachers who are part of negotiations say the district has not been present for talks.

“They have not been showing up. We have been coming,” said New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary School teacher Becky Van Nest. “We’re open, we’re willing to bargain. We are showing up every day, we’re leaving our calendars open.”

But the district released a statement saying they have been negotiating all along and are eager to get back to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, the district’s current offer includes a 2% raise, a proposed health care plan for all employees, bonuses, and a raise for substitute teachers.

The district also said it plans to meet with the SEIU leaders next week to discuss demands surrounding other staff, like custodians and bus drivers.

But the scheduled date does not sit well with union representatives. In a statement, the district said it was the union that originally requested the meeting date. The statement went on to say the district’s negotiating team is willing to meet with SEIU on any earlier date.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who is not directly involved in negotiations, urged both sides to come together and released a message to teachers.

“To all of Sacramento’s hard working teachers. Like the kids you serve, you have been through so much these past years. I hope that these issues get resolved quickly, and that the results are fair and recognize how important you are to Sacramento and our children,” the mayor tweeted.