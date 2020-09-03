Day camps at Stockton schools give a glimpse of the future of education

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Day camps are now being offered at Stockton Unified School District.

Educators said the students who are a part of the new program are kids of essential workers, school district employees who may not necessarily have other child care.

Michael Salmeron and the four other kids in his classroom remain at least 6 feet apart and masked but they were all learning from a distance. Much to the relief of Salmeron’s mother, Melissa Sanchez.

“What a way to get my child back into some normalcy, to be with other adults, they can be with other children, they can get the classroom setting,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is not only a parent, she’s an educator within the Stockton Unified School District. As an essential employee, she said she had worried about how she would manage teaching and parenting.

“My life would be completely stressful. I would be running three separate Zoom meetings all at the same time,” Sanchez said.

“The day camps were started for our essential employees. We didn’t want them to choose or have to choose between work and taking care of their kids,” said Brian Biedermann, interim superintendent of the SUSD.

Sanchez said when the day camps opened, she was relieved.

“I was beyond excited,” Sanchez said.

But her son was initially concerned.

“Have made my son aware about COVID and all of the things that go along with COVID, and he was kind of very scared,” Sanchez said.

Before anyone steps into a classroom, their temperatures are taken and they’re asked a set of questions to ensure they are COVID-19 free.

“Once he got there he was just thrilled, and he said, ‘Mom, I want to go back. I wanna go, I wanna go,’” Sanchez said.

The classrooms are also self-contained to reduce potential exposure and YMCA staff members are not there to teach, they are there to supervise and support.

“I know how they are as a school so that kind of lessens my worries,” Sanchez said.

Educators said these day camps give us a glimpse of the potential future once kids and teachers are allowed back inside the classroom.

“This is almost like a field test for us,” Biedermann said.

The interim superintendent added the facilities are deep cleaned periodically.

For more information about these day camps is on the school district’s website, tap or click here.