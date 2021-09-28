de Vere’s Irish Pub closing after 14 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — de Vere’s Irish Pub is closing its doors in Sacramento and Davis this weekend after 14 years.

The owners made the announcement Monday evening on Instagram.

“While the last few months since opening have felt like a homecoming, we haven’t been able to dig ourselves out of the hole that the pandemic created. When looking ahead to the future, we may not ever get back to where we were pre-pandemic,” the post read. “With the heaviest of hearts we announce the closing of our pub. We will remain open until end of service on October 3rd.”

During pandemic closures, de Vere’s used PPP and FEMA funding to prepare food for the elderly and kids in the Sacramento City Unified School District. It also offered food as the burger pop-up Snug Jr.

The pub was also heavily involved in local St. Baldrick’s fundraisers for childhood cancer research.

de Vere’s owners Simon and Henry de Vere White are also involved in The Snug, a popular midtown cocktail bar, and the Ro Sham Beaux wine bar.