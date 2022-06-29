YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon police said a dead body was found Tuesday when a crew emptied out their garbage truck after their route.

The garbage truck workers made the discovery at a Yolo County dump, and the company then contacted police.

An investigation into the truck’s route led officers to believe the body was from Dixon. Detectives with Dixon Police and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office responded and began to investigate.

According to Dixon Police, it is believed the victim climbed into a dumpster about an hour before the truck arrived. When the truck made its stop and picked up the dumpster, police said the man was still inside it.

According to Dixon Police, the death is believed to be accidental. They are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Sergeant Jenna Cameron at 707-678-7070.