LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20.

According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.”

Hospital staff told officers that the woman had given birth while at the encampment, which was located near Highway 99 and Pine Street.

Once at the encampment, Lodi Police found a deceased infant, and investigators responded to the scene, as well as to the hospital.

CHP investigators spoke with the woman and “determined she was responsible for the death of the infant.”

Allen was arrested and taken to the San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of murder. Investigators ask that anyone with information about the case call 916-731-6300.