NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was killed Tuesday morning when a big rig and a vehicle crashed in Nevada County.

California Highway Patrol Officer David Martinez confirmed the fatality but did not identify the deceased.

Caltrans said the crash on northbound Highway 49 blocked traffic near Alta Sierra Drive.

Both directions of the highway were soon closed and traffic was diverted to local roads, Caltrans reported.

Caltrans could not say when the highway would reopen.

What led up to the crash has not been confirmed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.