Deadly hit-and-run that killed Caltrans subcontractor last July still unsolved

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is asking for help solving a hit-and-run that killed a Caltrans subcontractor last July in Sacramento.

The deadly incident happened as 47-year-old Troy Jacob Lohuis prepared for overnight work around 9 p.m. on the highway on July 26, 2021.

Lohuis, an employee with Highway Specialty Company out of North Highlands, was placing a construction sign on the right shoulder of Highway 99 just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was hit.

The vehicle that hit Lohuis is believed to be a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Lariat or King Ranch. It may have a missing passenger-side mirror and possibly has damage on the passenger-side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Rakela or Officer S. Nelson or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.