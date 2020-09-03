Deadly shooting investigated in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in North Highlands.

Sheriff’s Sergeant Tess Deterding says deputies were called to a motel along Watt Avenue just north of Interstate 80 around 9:45 Wednesday night. There, investigators say a 36-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital but died a short time later, Deterding said.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, detectives believe the man was targeted in the shooting but there was no known motive Thursday.

The man who died was not identified.