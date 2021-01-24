Deadly shooting leads to collision between SUV, semi-truck

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are working together after a deadly shooting led to an SUV and semi-truck colliding Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office says they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. about gunshots near Power Inn Road and Gerber Road.
Right after the gunshots, an SUV traveling east on Gerber Road crashed into a semi-truck.
One person in the SUV was injured and died at the scene. A woman inside the SUV was uninjured.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shots came from another vehicle that left the scene.
It’s unknown how many people were in the suspect’s car or if it was a targeted shooting.