PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14.

Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies.

Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants. according to deputies.