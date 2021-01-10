Death totals rise as post-holiday COVID-19 infections surge in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County added 607 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

“It’s really not looking that good,” Stanislaus County Public Health spokeswoman Kamlesh Kaur told FOX40 Saturday.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the state, she said it’s not fast enough to keep up with the spread of the virus in the county.

“The cases are so widespread in the community, every sector, every region of the county, every zip code is seeing it,” Kaur explained.

The number of positive cases is trending in the wrong direction.

“Our hospitals are definitely filling up fast,” Kaur said.

More than 300 COVID-19-positive patients are hospitalized and only one intensive care unit bed is available among the county’s five hospitals.

“Right now, we’re not at the level where we are requesting assistance from state or other agencies. However, we are monitoring our situation on a daily basis to see if we need to do that,” Kaur said.



As of Saturday, Stanislaus County has the fifth highest death rate per 100,000 residents in the state.

The county reports 49 COVID-19 deaths just since New Year’s Eve.

“The surge this time is definitely worse than what it was during summer months,” Kaur explained.

Kaur said gatherings are to blame for the post-Christmas surge and the numbers are likely to get worse in the next week following New Year’s celebrations.

Until the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available to everyone, county public health officials are asking people to follow all guidelines to reverse the trend.

“Definitely, this is not a sustainable way to go. The number of gatherings, that we’re seeing this has to, this has to stop,” Kaur said.

Stanislaus County public health officials are anticipating the numbers to get worse before they get better as cases from the New Year’s holiday weekend will likely begin to show up in the next week or so.