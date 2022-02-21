‘Deep turmoil’: Family of murdered Rancho Cordova woman releases statement

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Rancho Cordova woman who went missing in late January and was later found dead has released a statement.

Emma Roark was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 when her family became concerned after she did not return home that day.

A four-day search led to the discovery of the 20-year-old’s body in a “secluded area at the river access on El Manto” on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 11, officials arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls. The 37-year-old faces charges of murder, kidnap, rape and sodomy, as well as “an allegation that the victim was bound or tied in the course of the sexual assault,” the DA’s office outlined in a felony complaint.

Rawls was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. According to police, he is a transient from the Sacramento County area.

“The circumstances of this murder are horrific, and our sympathies go out to Emma Roark’s family,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said at the time of his arrest.

The DA’s office said Rawls was convicted back in June 2018 for first-degree burglary.

Read the full statement from Emma Roark’s family below:

We, Emma’s family, have been in deep turmoil these last three weeks. We are struggling to come to grips with the monstrously cruel murder of our beloved Emma and face the inconceivable task of forging some kind of life anew without her. As to the news that law enforcement has apprehended a suspect in Emma’s death and the DA is pursuing a capital case against the accused, we are most grateful for the thorough investigation of Emma’s death. The homicide detectives in the case showed Emma’s mother and me a great deal of compassion as well. We are confident that due process will bring justice for Emma.