Del Paso Heights COVID-19 vaccine clinic to stay open, expand with county help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Del Paso Heights COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was reportedly going to be shut down will now be allowed to stay open.

The Del Paso Heights community has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection and death in the county, and that clinic strived to vaccinate those hardest hit.

On Saturday, Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said threats to shut down the operation at Grant High School were the result of a miscommunication.

Kasirye and her staff also toured the facility for the first time Saturday.

“I’m very pleased with the discussion we’ve had,” Kasirye said. “I know this is already successful and we’re planning to make sure it remains a permanent site.”

The clinic is organized and run solely by volunteers led by neurosurgeon Kawanaa Carter.

They aim to bring down barriers such as the lack of transportation, technology, trust and communication in order to get as many community members vaccinated as possible.

Carter says having the county’s blessing makes her hopeful for the future of the Grant High School clinic. She feels there’s a bigger for other underserved communities.

“Now that she knows that we can run a process like this, this can be the model that we then share in other communities just like this,” Carter added.

Carter estimates they have vaccinated 2,500 people since early February. The county says they will now work to help them expand their capacity.