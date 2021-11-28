Del Paso Heights park to be upgraded with new sports complex, baseball fields

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new state-of-the-art sports complex is scheduled to be built in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento.

Thanks to a partnership between the city of Sacramento and the Del Paso Heights nonprofit organization, Mutual Assistance Network, Robertson Park will soon undergo a revitalization that includes the new sports complex.

Two new baseball fields will be built on land near the park and the project will include an update to the existing field at the park.

Project leaders say the project will create a regional draw to the neighborhood and become a catalyst for economic growth.

“To be able to see something being developed for the neighborhood — something that benefits the residents — is amazing. Robertson Park needed a lot of upgrades. It needed some love, so rehabbing the existing field makes it playable, makes it a nice field, and that’s what our neighborhood deserves,” said Mutual Assistance Network Executive Director Danielle Lawrence.

The sports complex will also include updated futsal courts, new concrete walkways and a parking lot expansion.

Leaders are set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park Monday where they will share renderings of what the future site will look like.