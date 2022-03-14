EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Transportation officials are warning drivers to expect major delays on Highway 50 in the Sierra as crews continue to make improvements in the area.

“We have an emergency contract already in place from the Caldor Fire,” said Steve Nelson, with Caltrans. “We are going to have to remove thousands of trees. There is erosion control, drainage improvements, rockfall improvements.”

Nelson said if that work was not enough, the recent rockslides have added to their workload.

“We had some longer delays today because we had a decent rockfall that happened this morning,” Nelson said.

Crews have been busy rock scaling at Echo Summit to prevent more rockslides from happening. With the area seeing a wildfire and an unusually warm winter, Nelson said that might be the reason for uncertainty.

“With above-normal temperatures during the day and freezing at night, that kind of changes the dynamics a little bit,” Nelson said. “Our geologists believe that is part of the situation that is happening there. It’s difficult to say whether this is from the fire or Mother Nature.”

Caltrans said they were hoping to finish up the work by the end of the month, but it is starting to look like it will go on a few more months.

“Looks like we are going into the summer for both contracts, which is mostly from Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines all the way to Echo Summit to Meyers,” Nelson said.

Work will continue from Monday to Friday, and it should not affect weekend plans. But with delays being closer to 30 minutes, Caltrans warned drivers to be prepared.

“If you think you are going to be driving up for a weekend and think it’s going to be smooth sailing, it’s not going to be,” Nelson said.

Caltrans advises drivers should check conditions before hitting the road.