Delta College food pantry accepting more donations to feed students during pandemic

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College is collecting goods as part of a summer donation drive to restock its student food pantry.

“I would say, for right now, we’re looking for things like toiletry items,” Student Activities Director Shayla Walker said. “We’re looking for, obviously, food items, pre-packaged items.”

Walker said the once-full shelves were left nearly bare after holding a food bag drive-thru for students in March when the campus first shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We actually served 175 students through that drive and we didn’t just give one bag of groceries to students, we gave multiple bags of groceries to students,” Walker said.

Since then, the food pantry has been closed and students have had to find another way to meet their needs.

“I have heard from a few of our students who inquired when would the food services or food pantry be open because they’re wanting to get extra assistance,” Walker said.

Now, Walker is working to get enough donations so they can help even more students in the fall.

“Especially with COVID being prevalent, I think there’s going to be more of a need for these types of services for our students,” Walker said.

Delta’s Assistant Superintendent Lisa Cooper Wilkins said restocking the pantry shows students how much the community supports them.

“It’s a trend, all over the country. My colleagues at universities and colleges across the United States are grappling with this issue and recognize that we have to address students’ basic needs so that they can focus on the business of being successful students,” Cooper Wilkins said. “This is just one way that we can work with the community to ensure that our students are getting what they need.”

Delta hopes to give away at least 500 bags of free groceries twice a month until students are allowed back on campus.

“At the very basic levels, students can’t learn and achieve if they’re hungry,” Cooper Williams said.

For more information about the food pantry and how to donate, click or tap here.