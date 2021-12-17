Delta College forgives all student loan debt, totaling $3.6M

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College announced Friday that the Board of Trustees voted earlier this week to forgive a total of $3.6 million in student debt for all past and present students.

The move comes after the school distributed more than $7.5 million in emergency grants and loaned out hundreds of laptops and textbooks through the use of federal COVID relief funds.

Students who have holds placed on their records due to outstanding charges will now be able to re-enroll in classes and finish their education, according to the college.

“I’m grateful to Delta’s Board of Trustees for taking this action and for putting students first,” said president and acting superintendent Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson. “Many of our students struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table, which makes it all the more difficult for them to reach their educational goals. We absolutely must do everything we can to help them persevere.”

