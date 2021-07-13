Delta College offers free textbooks, parking for vaccinated students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton is offering free textbook access, along with other benefits, to students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

The incentive was recently approved by the College Board of Trustees.

In a release, the college said it plans to loan the books to vaccinated students at no cost.

Although two-thirds of Delta students receive free tuition, we know they face additional costs that can put financial strain on their families and make it difficult for them to finish college. The Board of Trustees’ approval of the textbook incentive will not only reduce that financial burden, but will also increase vaccination rates and help us continue to safely educate students as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, Delta College Superintendent, President

Vaccinated students will also have access to free loaner laptops and hotspots, free parking for the fall semester, free bus service in conjunction with the San Joaquin Regional Transit District and access to free on-campus vaccination clinics at the new Delta College Health Center.

The Board directed staff to encourage vaccinations on campus, San Joaquin Delta College explained in a release. Students, staff and visitors are no longer required to be vaccinated, but mask and social distancing mandates remain in place.

Click or tap here for additional information.