Delta College offers free tuition to first-time, full-time students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College is offering a little bit of economic relief to students through free tuition for first-time, full-time enrollees.

Between therapy with her daughter who has autism and her son who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, plus homeschool, Marianna Bocanegra said she manages to edge out a little of her day to pursue her own academic dreams.

“To show my kids that it’s never too late to do anything,” Bocanegra told FOX40. “You’re always able to achieve your dreams whenever you want.”

As a Delta College student in Stockton the single mother said distance learning has become her new normal.

“You can just tell things are changing in education,” she said.

Although nationally community colleges have seen registration decline over the years, at Delta College they’ve seen a slight increase over the last year and a half.

“We actually do expect our enrollment to start to climb,” said Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, the superintendent and president of Delta College.

Dr. Pourzanjani anticipates they will see more students register for the fall semester, not only because of high school graduates deciding to stay home but also because of how this pandemic is affecting unemployment.

“We are the engine that trains and retrains employees that are displaced because of recessions,” Pourzanjani said.

Another reason is the free tuition.

“The first two years at Delta you can get for free,” Pourzanjani explained. “So, if you’re a first-time, full-time student, you can go to school for free, pretty much.”

Educators add that more than two-thirds of Delta students do not pay tuition.

As for Bocanegra she said she is working toward transferring to Stanislaus State so she can pursue her degree in psychology and work with families like hers.

“Just make, you know, the lives of these kids a little better and just help them in their journey, in their life,” she said.